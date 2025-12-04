2 bodies recovered in Jharkhand, probe underway

Ranchi, Dec 4 (PTI) The bodies of two persons, including an elderly man, were recovered from two places in Jharkhand on Thursday, police said.

In East Sighbhum district, the police recovered the body of 22-year-old Pradeep Saw, who had gone missing on December 1, from the Subarnarekha River.

“In preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of murder as injury marks were found on the body,” said Vivek Kumar, Officer-in-Charge of Olidih police station.

The body has been sent to MGM Hospital for post-mortem examination.

In Ranchi, the body of an unidentified man, believed to be around 55 years, was recovered from Jagannathpur pond under the jurisdiction of Dhurwa police station.

“We are contacting those who have filed missing person reports to establish the identity of the deceased,” Bimal Kindo, the Officer-in-Charge of Dhurwa police station, said.

The body has been sent to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination.

Investigation in both the cases is underway, police said.