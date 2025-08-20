2 booked after Punjab women's panel takes cognizance of Jalandhar rape incident

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) The Punjab State Women Commission has taken a suo motu cognizance of the alleged rape of a woman from Jalandhar and also directed police to take action in the matter.

Two persons allegedly raped the woman after giving her a sedative and also made an objectionable video of her which was shared on social media, the commission said, terming it a "serious matter".

Meanwhile, police said it has registered an FIR against two accused -- Prabhjit Singh and Inderjot Singh -- under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including rape and the IT Act.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar (Rural), Harvinder Singh said a superintendent of police rank officer was deputed to investigate the matter.

The woman came in contact with Prabhjit on social media a year ago, police said, adding that later the two got engaged.

The complainant alleged that the two accused had physical relations with her without her consent by giving sedative, police said.

Based on the investigation, police registered an FIR on Tuesday against Prabhjit and Inderjot, the SSP said.

Singh clarified that the woman was 21-year-old. Earlier, it was stated that her age was 19.

In a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar (Rural) on Tuesday, the commission said an officer of the rank of superintendent of police should immediately conduct an investigation in the matter and submit its report by August 22.

The commission had also said in exercise of its powers under Section 12 of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001, it may take suo motu cognizance of matters relating to violation of the rights, dignity and safety of women.

The commission takes such matters very seriously and it is committed to ensuring that the rights, dignity and status of women are protected, the letter added. PTI CHS SUN OZ OZ