2 booked for attempting extortion by threatening sexual abuse case against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna

Holenarasipura (Karnataka), Jun 21 (PTI) A JD(S) worker and his kin were booked on Friday for allegedly trying to extort money from party MLC Suraj Revanna by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him, police said.

The complaint was filed by Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar on Friday based on which an FIR was registered against Chethan K S and his brother-in-law.

Chethan too lodged a police complaint on Friday, accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him.

Suraj Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women.

In the police complaint, Shivakumar alleged that Chethan became his friend and started working for the 'Suraj Revanna Brigade'.

Recently, Chethan asked for money to meet family expenses but when Shivakumar refused, the accused threatened to lodge a police complaint, accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him, Shivakumar said in the complaint.

Shivakumar claimed that Chethan demanded Rs 5 crore and later the demand was reduced to Rs 2 crore.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy) against Chethan and his brother-in-law. PTI GMS NB NSD NSD