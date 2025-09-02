2 booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 2 (PTI) The Crime Branch Kashmir on Tuesday booked two people for cheating and criminal conspiracy over fake contract promises, a spokesperson of the agency said here.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch registered a case against Kumail Ansari and Yetsen Kumar, following a joint complaint alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy, the spokesperson said.

According to the complainant, the accused falsely posed as influential individuals capable of securing contracts in the NHPC and the defence sector, he said.

"They allegedly induced the victims to pay substantial sums of money based on these fraudulent claims. However, no contracts materialised, clearly pointing to deception and fraud," the spokesperson said.

During the course of a preliminary inquiry ordered in 2023, it was prima facie established that the accused had cheated the complainants through impersonation and deliberate misrepresentation, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.