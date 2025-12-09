2 booked for duping Mumbai businessman of Rs 33.5 lakh on promise of medical seat for daughter

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 33.5 lakh on the pretext of securing admission for his daughter in a medical college in Chennai, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against Rocky Savio and Stephen Duxter, both residents of Chennai, the official said.

According to the FIR, the complainant's daughter appeared for her Class 12 board exams three years ago, and gave the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in July 2022, but was unable to secure admission at any medical college in Maharashtra due to her poor scores.

The complainant came in contact with the accused through his relatives and sought their help. The duo allegedly informed him that the admission process would cost Rs 33.5 lakh, and he transferred the amount to them, the official said.

However, despite the long wait, the girl hadn't secured admission, and the accused continued to give evasive replies, he said.

Following a probe, the police registered a case of cheating, but no arrests have been made, the official said.