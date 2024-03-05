2 booked for duping Navi Mumbai bank of Rs 18.6 lakh by mortgaging fake jewellery

Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly cheating a bank in Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra of Rs 18.61 lakh by mortgaging fake jewellery, an official said on Tuesday.

A woman mortgaged the jewellery at the branch of a cooperative bank in Uran area in January 2022.

A jeweller, who was on the bank's panel as valuer, provided certificates of genuineness for the jewellery, facilitating its mortgage for Rs 18.61 lakh, the official from Uran police station said.

The bank later found the jewellery was fake.

Following a complaint by the bank manager, the Uran police on Monday registered a case against the woman and the jeweller under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, the official said. PTI COR GK