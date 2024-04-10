2 booked for misappropriation of goods stored in Thane godown

Thane, Apr 10 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man and his son owning a godown in Maharashtra's Thane district for alleged misappropriation of goods of a trader stored in their facility, an official said on Wednesday.

The trader, dealing in rubber goods imported from various countries, utilised the godown owned by the accused to store his merchandise and paid a rent for it.

Between March and December 2023, goods including various grades of synthetic rubber, valued at Rs 55,37,908, allegedly went missing from the warehouse located at Rahnal in Bhiwandi area, the official from Narpoli police station said quoting a complaint of the trader.

The complainant told the police that he was alerted by another trader who had also stored his goods in the godown and informed him on January 11, 2024 of some of his stock missing from there.

Subsequently, the complainant inspected and found his rubber goods missing.

Based on the complaint, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the two accused under Indian Penal Code sections 407 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent) and 34 (common intention), the official said. PTI COR GK