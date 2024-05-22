2 booked for organising bullock-cart race in Navi Mumbai without permission

Thane, May 22 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against two persons for allegedly organising a bullock-cart race in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai without permission and causing injuries to a man during the event, an official said on Wednesday.

The event was organised between 10 am and 4 pm on May 19 at Nere village in Panvel taluka without due permission from the authorities, the official from Panvel taluka police station said.

During the race, a bullock cart rider operated the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner. As a result, the cart hit an 18-year-old man, who fell and suffered serious head injuries, he said.

The police on Tuesday registered a case against the race organiser and an unidentified cart rider under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), the official said. PTI COR GK