2 booked for parading minors on suspicion of theft in MP's Chhatarpur

Bhopal: Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly parading three minors after tying them on the suspicion of theft in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the police registered a case of theft against the three minors, who were tied together with a rope and paraded in Harpalpur town.

After a video of the incident surfaced on social media and following a complaint by one of the minors, the police on Sunday evening registered a case against Kailash Dwivedi and Dev Parmar as well as other unidentified persons, the official said.

The accused have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 296 (obscene act), 115(2) (causing hurt), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 3 (5) (criminal act is carried out by multiple persons in furtherance of a common intention) and 127 (2) (wrongful confinement) and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the police said.

Further legal steps were being taken, they said.

On Sunday morning, the three minors, suspected of being pickpockets and thieves, were tied and paraded in Old Galla Mandi area of Harpalpur town in Chhatarpur district.

A video of the minors' ordeal went viral on social media, after which police began a probe into the incident, an official earlier said.

"On the complaint of one Dharmendra Rajput, a case of theft was registered against the three minors. The viral video showing them tied and paraded is also being probed," Harpalpur police station in charge Pushpak Sharma said on Sunday.

According to some residents, the area recently witnessed pickpocketing and thefts, including of mobile phones.