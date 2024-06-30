2 booked in Thane for duping 4 persons of Rs 39 lakh by promising secretariat jobs

Thane, Jun 30 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against two persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating four persons of more than Rs 39 lakh by promising them jobs in the state secretariat, an official said on Sunday.

One of the victims is a physically challenged woman who runs a photocopy and typing shop in Kalyan town, he said.

She claimed that one of the accused man, who used to come to her shop, offered to help her get a job in the Mantralaya (secretariat), the official from Kolsewadi police station said quoting her complaint.

Since August 2021, the man and another accused allegedly took Rs 39,71,800 from her and three persons after promising to get them jobs in the secretariat, he said.

Later, when the victims sought to know when they will get the jobs, the accused gave evasive replies.

When the victims asked that their money be returned, the accused issued them cheques which bounced, the official said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Kolsewadi police on Friday registered a case against the two accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 34 (common intention), he added. PTI COR GK