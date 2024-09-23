2 boys drown in Nashik farm pond while trying to catch crabs

Nashik, Sep 23 (PTI) Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Maharashtra's Nashik city while trying to catch crabs, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Sanjeevanagar located on Ambad-Satpur link road.

The two boys along with another friend went to the pond located at a farm near their houses, a police official said.

While trying to catch crabs, the victims, aged 8 and 11 and residents of Viratnagar, slipped into the water. They could not ascertain the water depth and drowned, he said.

Their friend saw them drowning and rushed to inform their parents.

After receiving information, the parents of the boys, their relatives and neighbours reached the spot. They also informed the police and fire brigade about the incident.

Later, police and fire brigade personnel launched a rescue operation, but could not save the two minors.

The two bodies were fished out of the pond late Sunday evening, the police said.

The Ambad police have registered a case of accidental death and were conducting an investigation into the incident, they said. PTI COR GK