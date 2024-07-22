2 boys drown in pond in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Two boys who were bathing in a pond in the Karda vilage died of drowning, police on Monday said.

Wazirganj Police Station SO Abhay Singh identified the victims as Shubham, 12, and Raj, 10, both natives of Karda village.

The two had gone to the pond Monday morning with a third friend, a 10-year-old Akash.

The three went deep into the pond and struggled to come up. They were rescued after a passerby saw them and raised an alarm.

They were rushed to a local community centre, where Shubham and Raj died. Akash is undergoing treatment, police said.