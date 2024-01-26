2 boys drown in river in Kerala while fishing

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 26 (PTI) Two boys drowned in the Kuruvan river near Nilambur in this district on Friday afternoon, police said.

Advertisment

The boys, aged 14 and 12 years, were brothers and had gone to the river with friends for fishing, they said.

While fishing the children fell into the river and were swept away.

Locals and fire force personnel pulled them out of the water and rushed them to the nearest hospital, but they could not be saved, they added.

The inquest proceedings are over. PTI HMP HMP ROH