2 boys drown while bathing in pond in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Two teenage boys drowned while bathing in a pond located in the outskirts of a village here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Ayush Verma (14) and his relative Pratik Verma (13), residents of Majra Nathupur under Bondi police station area, the police said.

According to the police, the incident happened when the boys went to take a bath in Ramkunda pond, located on the outskirts of the village, at around 5 pm on Saturday.

Upon hearing the noise, some villagers rescued the boys and rushed them to a district hospital where they were declared dead, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.