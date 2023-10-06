2 brothers beaten to death over parking dispute in Kanpur Dehat, 4 family members injured

Kanpur (UP) Oct 6 (PTI) Two brothers were allegedly beaten to death and their four family members seriously injured following a dispute over parking at their plot in the Shahjahanpur Ninayan village in Kanpur Dehat, police said Friday.

Advertisment

The incident comes close on the heels of six persons, including five of a family, being killed on October 2 over a land dispute in Fatehpur village of Rudrapur area in Deoria district.

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) BBGTS Murthy said the latest incident took place Thursday night after Mohan Shukla parked his pick-up loader at Ramveer Lohar's plot.

Ramveer had kept building material at the plot and asked Shukla not to park his vehicle which led to an altercation.

Advertisment

After this, Shukla and his family members allegedly thrashed Ramveer alias Daroga (60), his brother Satyanarain Lohar (72) and their family members with sticks, roads, and an axe, leaving six of them injured, the SP added.

All the injured were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Gajner from where they were shifted to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital in Kanpur.

Satyanarain and Ramveer succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the LLR Hospital, the SP said.

Advertisment

A case has been registered at the Gajner police station on the basis of a complaint by the victims' family and sections related to murder are being added, the SP said.

Police have arrested three key accused -- Anjani Shukla, his brother Mohan Shukla and his wife Priya Shukla. Mohan Shukla's elderly mother has also been detained in this connection.

The SP added several police teams have been pressed to nab the absconding accused. PTI COR NAV TIR TIR