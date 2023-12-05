2 brothers crushed to death by truck in UP

Barabanki (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) Two brothers were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on the Bhitaria-Haidergarh Road here, police said on Tuesday.

Gangaram Rawat (40) and his brother Jagdish Rawat (35), residents of Mahulara village, were crossing the road on the motorcycle when the incident occurred in Ram Sanehi Ghat area on Monday night, they said.

The speeding dump truck laden with construction material was coming from Haidergarh. The driver fled from the spot after crushing the duo under the wheels of his truck, police said.

The brothers, who were not wearing helmets, died on the spot, they added.

A search is underway to nab the erring driver, police said. PTI COR SAB RHL