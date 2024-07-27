2 brothers electrocuted in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota, Jul 27 (PTI) Two brothers got electrocuted in an agricultural field in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar on Saturday morning, police said.

Sunil alias Sonu Mali (28) went to the field near his house in Dug town early morning to attend nature's call, DSP Kaluram Verma said.

When he did not return home, his brother Nirmal (22) went to look for him. Suddenly, Nirmal let out a loud scream and his father Kailash rushed to the spot and found his two sons lying unconscious, he said.

Kailash also got an electric shock when he tried to save his sons, he said, adding that the brothers were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead.

The victims’ family held the owner of the agriculture field responsible for the tragedy as he had installed electrified fencing around the field, the police said.

A case has been registered in the matter and further probe is on, the officer said, adding that the bodies were handed over to family after post-mortem.