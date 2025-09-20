2 brothers from Bihar go missing after being swept away in Damodar river in Jharkhand

Bokaro, Sep 20 (PTI) Two brothers went missing after being swept away by strong currents of the Damodar river in Jharkhand's Bokaro district during immersion of Vishwakarma Puja idols, police said on Saturday.

A search was continuing for Rakesh Kumar (22) and Ankit Kumar (18), both residents of Jehanabad district in Bihar, they said.

"The brothers had come to their maternal uncle's house in Karagli colony to celebrate the Vishwakarma Puja. On Friday morning, they took part in the idol immersion ceremony and went to the Damodar river near the water filter plant," a police officer said.

The strong currents swept them away, he said, adding that a search is underway for them.

"Even after 24 hours, their bodies have not been recovered. Divers will continue the search," he said. PTI CORR RPS SOM