2 brothers killed after being hit by unidentified vehicle in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), May 20 (PTI) Two brothers from Bihar were killed when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle in Chandauli district, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the victims were on their way to their relative's house in Chandauli when the accident occurred at around 11 pm on Monday near Haluwa village in Saiyadraja area.

A passerby found the duo lying in a pool of blood on the road and alerted police. While one of them died on the way to the hospital, the other succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mithilesh Kumar, 41, and his younger brother, aged about 35. Both hailed from Patesar village in Bihar's Kaimur district, police said. PTI COR KIS RHL