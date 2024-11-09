2 brothers killed after car rams into garbage dumper in Gurugram

Gurugram: Two brothers died and two others got injured after their car rammed into a garbage dumper on Faridabad-Gurugram road here on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Gurugram-Faridabad toll plaza at around 2.30 am when the car crashed into the stationary dumper, they said.

Rahul (30) and his brother Kuldeep (27), residents of Faridabad’s SGM Nagar, were declared dead at a hospital. The injured -- Rajat (23) and Satender (28) -- are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Faridabad, the police said.

Soon after the accident, the driver of the dumper managed to flee from the spot with his vehicle, they said, adding that the injured are stable now.

On Rajat’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against the dumper driver at DLF Phase 1 Police Station, they added.

The bodies were handed over to the police after post-mortems today. Efforts are on to nab the accused, a senior police officer said.

Rahul and Kuldeep used to run a garment shop in Faridabad's NIT area.