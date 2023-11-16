2 brothers killed in accident in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Two brothers were killed when they lost control of the motorcycle they were riding and it collided with a roadside electricity pole here, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jaint Police station Ajay Verma said, "One Babloo (30) and Banti (27) were travelling on a motorcycle that collided with an electric pole. The incident occurred near the Anant Colony on Wednesday." "Prima facie it appears that the bike was overspeeding and they lost its control. Also, both the brothers were not wearing helmets, due to which they died on the spot," said the SHO.

Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination, they said. PTI COR CDN MNK CDN MNK MNK