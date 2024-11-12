2 brothers killed in road accident in HP's Una

Una (HP), Nov 12 (PTI) Two brothers, both retired government officials, died on Tuesday when their motorcycle collided with a school bus near the Lal Singhi area here, police said.

They said the deceased have been identified as Dharampal (60) and Gyan Chand (63), residents of Una's Kotla Khurd village.

According to Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh, the exact cause of the accident is unclear and further investigation is underway.

Dharampal had retired from the police department, while Gyan Chand was a kanungo in the revenue department. PTI COR BPL ARD IJT