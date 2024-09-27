2 brothers killed in road accident in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) Two brothers died in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley here, police said on Friday.

Sub Inspector Jagdish Chandra said after the collision near Khetapura on the ring road, the gravel-laden tractor-trolley overturned on the two-wheeler.

Ghasi Mahavar (35) and his younger brother Mukesh (34), who were travelling on the motorcycle, died on the spot, he said.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver, who fled from the spot after the accident, and efforts are on to nab him, the inspector said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortems, he said.