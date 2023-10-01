2 brothers killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

Korba, Oct 1 (PTI) Two brothers were killed when a trailer truck collided with their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The accident took place late Saturday night on National Highway no. 130 (Katghora-Ambikapur road) near Tanakhar village, they said.

The victims were heading from their native place in neighbouring Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district to Bilaspur to pick up their father, a police official said.

The truck collided with the SUV, leaving the duo dead on the spot, he said.

Advertisment

The deceased have been identified as Gyan Dubey and Prem Dubey, in the age group of 22 to 25 years, the official said.

After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot along with his vehicle, he said.

Efforts were on to trace the truck driver, he added. PTI COR TKP GK