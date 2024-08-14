2 BSF men killed in Manipur ethnic clashes awarded gallantry medals

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Two BSF personnel who were killed in the line of duty and one who received injuries in violent ethnic clashes in Manipur were awarded the police medal for gallantry (GM) on the eve of Independence Day on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Union home ministry, the awardees include late constables Narender Kumar and Ranjit Yadav and Assistant Commandant Ashok Kumar, apart from three other personnel of the border force.

Narender Kumar (posthumously) and his senior, Ashok Kumar, have been decorated with the medal for "displaying indomitable courage with utter disregard to personal safety and devotion beyond call of duty" during violent clashes with protestors on May 28, 2023 in Moreh town of Tengnoupal district.

The Border Security Force (BSF) unit was deployed in the area in the wake of ethnic clashes and violence that broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur in May last year.

The two BSF personnel were controlling a mob that was "hell-bent" on burning down the Elora hotel. A bullet hit Narender Kumar on the head while Ashok Kumar suffered a bullet injury to his hand, according to their citation.

Narender Kumar succumbed to his injuries the next day.

The citation said the jawan went beyond the call of duty and not only saved the lives of his colleagues but also properties belonging to villagers because the miscreants were "on a rampage, burning and plundering houses".

Constable Ranjit Yadav (36) of the 163rd battalion of the border-guarding force was deployed at the sentry post of the Serou Practical High School in Kakching district of the northeastern state.

His citation said some miscreants opened fire at his "LMG morcha" in the early hours of June 6 last year, killing him on the spot.

"The jawan displayed gallant and indomitable courage with utter disregard to personal safety and saved the life of fellow soldiers beyond call of duty and laid down his life for the cause of the nation," the citation said.

The BSF, with about 2.65 lakh personnel in its ranks, is primarily tasked with guarding the sensitive Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, apart from rendering a variety of duties in the country's internal security domain. PTI NES RC