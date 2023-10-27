2 car theft suspects held after encounter with Noida cops

Noida, Oct 27 (PTI) Two men, suspected to be involved in a recent car theft, were arrested after a gunfight with the Noida police on Friday, officials said.

Advertisment

One of them, who has 31 criminal cases lodged against them, suffered gunshot injuries in the encounter with the police past midnight near Sector 135, under Expressway police station limits, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the duo was allegedly involved in the theft of a Maruti Alto car on October 18 from the same police station area.

"In the early hours today, the police had set up a checkpoint where they intercepted a Maruti Alto car which had no number plate on it. Instead of stopping for enquiry, the car sped away from there, prompting the police team to chase them," Avasthy said.

Advertisment

"During the chase, the car occupants opened fire on the police party with intent to kill them. In retaliation, the police also opened fire in which one of the accused suffered a gunshot injury to his leg and was caught while his partner managed to escape but he was also arrested later during a combing operation," the officer said.

Those held have been identified as Mohit Chauhan alias Lahiri and Mushtaq Khan. Chauhan, who suffered the gunshot injury, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Avasthy said Chauhan has 31 criminal cases including one under the Gangsters Act registered against him at various police stations in Uttar Pradesh while Khan has been booked around a dozen times.

The police said they have impounded the stolen car and seized an illegal country-made firearm along with some ammunition from the duo's possession.

A fresh FIR is being lodged against them and further legal proceedings carried out, they said. PTI KIS NB