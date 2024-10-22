2 cargo company employees dead in two-wheeler crash in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 22 (PTI) Two employees of a cargo company have died of injuries after crashing their scooter into the wall of an underpass here, police said on Tuesday.

They said the bodies were handed over to the families on Tuesday after a post-mortem examination and an FIR was registered at the Sadar police station.

The deceased were identified as Jagpravesh (23) and Inder Kumar (27), both employed at a cargo company in Delhi.

The accident took place around 3 am on October 18 when they were going to Delhi on a scooter.

The two-wheeler lost balance in the Medanta underpass and collided with a wall. Both riders suffered serious injuries and were hospitalised, police said.

Investigation officer ASI Dalbir Singh said Jagpravesh died in Safdarjung Hospital on October 20, while Inder Kumar was pronounced dead in a private hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday. PTI COR IJT IJT