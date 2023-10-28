2 cattle smugglers arrested after encounter in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Two alleged cattle smugglers were arrested in Bareilly on Saturday after an encounter in which a police constable and one of the smugglers were injured, a police official said.

"Police was conducting routine checks on Ladpur Gotiya road near Grem village at around 4.00 am on Saturday. When a motorcycle was stopped for checking near Pilibhit bypass, the riders started firing on the police party," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

In retaliation, police also opened fire, and one of the criminals was shot in his right leg, while constable Hiralal Rathi was also injured in the firing. The smugglers were arrested, police said.

The arrested smugglers were identified as Salim (Kalua's son), a resident of Todi Pura of Tanda village in Rampur, and Salim (Shokoor's son), a resident of Dolpuri village in Moradabad.

Mishra said two country-made pistols, cartridges, a motorcycle and a cow-slaughtering equipment were seized from their possession.

During interrogation, the smugglers revealed they had slaughtered a cow along with their associates Sameer, Kunji and two unknown associates in Sundari village.

A case has been registered against the two arrested accused at the Hafizganj police station, officals said. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK MNK