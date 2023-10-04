2 cattle smugglers injured in encounter with cops in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) Two cattle smugglers were injured in an encounter with police here on Wednesday, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said the gunfight ensued as the trio opened fire at police personnel after being surrounded in the Incholi area. He added that police had been tipped off about them.

The police team fired in retaliation and two of the smugglers, Irfan and Arshad, sustained bullet injuries to their legs. They were arrested and sent to a hospital for treatment while their accomplice managed to flee, the official added.

Two 315 bore countrymade pistols, five cartridges and equipment used to slaughter animals were found in their possession and three cows were rescued, police said. PTI COR ABN AS IJT