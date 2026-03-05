2 charred bodies recovered after fire breaks out in Delhi's Paharganj building

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Two charred bodies were recovered from the fourth floor of a building after a fire broke out in central Delhi's Paharganj area, a DFS official said on Thursday.

A call regarding the blaze was received at 4.38 pm on Wednesday. The fire had broken out in a toy godown located on the fourth floor of the building.

"Twenty-five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the call," the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officer said.

The building comprises a ground floor and four upper floors. A temporary structure had been erected on the fourth floor, where the toy godown was operating, the officer said.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control.

"The fire was finally extinguished at around 3.20 am (on Thursday), after which two charred bodies were recovered from the godown," the officer said.

The identity of the deceased and the cause of the fire are yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ