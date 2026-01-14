2 charred to death as car catches fire after falling off bridge in Chhattisgarh's Korba district

Korba (Chhattisgarh), Jan 14 (PTI) Two persons were burnt to death after the car they were travelling in fell off a bridge and caught fire in Chhattisgarh's Korba district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The victims were identified as Gopal Chandra Dey (42) and Arun Sen (36), residents of Bilaspur district, an official said.

The accident took place at around 4 am near Madanpur village under Bango police station limits when the victims were heading to attend 'Tatapani Mahotsav', a cultural-religious festival, at Vishrampur in Balrampur district, he added.

One of the victims was driving the car and lost control over the wheels when the vehicle was on a bridge. The car fell off the bridge and burst into flames, killing both occupants, said the official.

After being alerted about the accident, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.