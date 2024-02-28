2 child labourers rescued from eateries in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) Police have rescued two child labourers from two different food joints in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

During a routine inspection on Tuesday, the police found that the children were employed at the two eateries located at a vegetable market in Vashi area.

The children were allegedly made to do hard work, harassed and not provided adequate remuneration, the official from APMC police station said.

The two juveniles were rescued and lodged in a remand home, he said.

A case was registered against the owners of the two eateries under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the police added. PTI COR GK