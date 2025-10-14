2 children among 4 injured in roof collapse triggered by gas cylinder blast in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 14 (PTI) Four people, including two children, were seriously injured after the roof of a house here collapsed following a cooking gas cylinder explosion, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Parul, her daughter, Neha (2), Anita (28) and her son Dawang (2).

They both lived on rent in separate rooms on the first floor of a two-storey house, owned by Rajiv Kumar, in Jawaharlal Colony.

The incident occurred on Monday night. Parul was cooking in her room while Anita and the two children were in the other room. The cooking gas cylinder exploded, blowing up both rooms and triggering the roof of the house to collapse.

Parul and Anita, along with the children, were buried under the debris, police said.

The locals rushed to the spot, rescued all four and rushed them to BK Hospital. They were later referred to a hospital in Delhi, where they are undergoing treatment and are said to be in a critical condition.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, said Yashpal, spokesperson of Faridabad Police.