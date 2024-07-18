2 children among 6 killed after car rams into truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Six people, including two children, were killed after their car rear-ended a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Thursday night, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswini Gautam said the car, with a Haryana registration number, rammed into the truck.

"Two men and as many women and children died in the accident," she said.

The crash occurred on the Bharatmala highway. Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased, police said. PTI SDA ANB ANB