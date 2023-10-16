2 children drown in pond in Thane

Thane, Oct 16 (PTI) Two children drowned after they went for a swim in a pond in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when a 12-year-old girl and a boy aged 7, residents of Bhiwandi town, ventured into the pond at Damangaon along with other children after having lunch, an official at the police control room said.

As the two started drowning, the other children who were around raised an alarm.

Some passers-by pulled the two children out of the pond. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the police added. PTI COR GK