2 children drown in water-filled pit in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Two children drowned in a water-filled pit in Hatwa Tola village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria on Sunday, police said.

Bhim Yadav (9) and Kishun Yadav (8), residents of Hatwa Tola, left their homes around 11 am, telling their families that they had been called by their teacher in the school, which was closed, they said.

Later, while bathing in a water-filled pit at a brick kiln site, they accidentally drowned, the police said.

Seeing them struggle, their friends tried to rescue them but failed. They then raised an alarm, following which villagers rushed to the spot and pulled the children out. However, by then both had died, they said.

Barhaj police station in-charge Rahul Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR ABN NB