2 children injured as school van falls into river in Chhattisgarh's Sakti

Janjgir (Chhattisgarh), Oct 23 (PTI) Two children were injured when a van carrying school children fell into a river and got submerged in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place between Hasaud and Pisaud villages in the morning when the van was crossing a barrage on the Son river on way to a school, a police official here said.

As many as 15 children, belonging to primary classes of a private school, were onboard the van, he said.

Some locals who were taking bath in the river immediately rushed to help and evacuated children from the submerged van, the official said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot, he said.

All the children were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. Later, 13 of them were sent to their homes while two others were hospitalised, the official said.

As per preliminary investigation, the van's steering failed, resulting in the accident, but further probe was underway into the incident, he added. PTI COR TKP GK