2 children killed after gas cylinder explodes in UP's Budaun

Budaun, Apr 3 (PTI) Two children and a cattle were killed on Thursday afternoon after a gas cylinder exploded inside a hut that caught fire here, officials said.

According to police officials, a spark triggered a fire in a hut belonging to Jaipal Singh, located outside Jinsinangla village.

As villagers struggled to control the flames, the gas cylinder inside the hut exploded, engulfing the surrounding area.

Two children playing outside, Sumit (5) and his cousin Deepak (6), were caught in the blaze and suffered fatal burns. The fire also claimed the life of a calf, according to the police.

Fire fighters arrived at the scene after being alerted by villagers and managed to douse the flames. However, all household belongings were reduced to ashes, they said.

During the incident, Sumit's father, Jaipal, was working in the fields, while Deepak had arrived at his maternal uncle's home just eight days prior, they added.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mohit Singh confirmed the casualties, stating, "A gas cylinder explosion following a fire in a hut led to the tragic deaths of two children and a livestock animal." He added, "Three people sustained minor burns but were discharged after primary treatment." Singh further informed that the tehsildar and revenue team have been sent to the site for assessment and the affected families will receive compensation under the disaster relief fund.

"A proposal is being prepared and will be sent to the authorities for approval," he stated.

Meanwhile, local police have begun an investigation into the incident.