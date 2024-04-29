2 children killed in road accident in UP’s Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) Two children died when a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle on which they were riding here on Monday.

Advertisment

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said Gangaram (50), Hukum Singh (22), Ashish (14), Akash (16) and Lakshya (4), all residents of Dhaluapur village, were going on two motorcycles to attend a wedding ceremony.

On the way to Baresar, a tractor-trolley hit the motorcycles. Ashish and Lakshya died in the accident while Gangaram and Hukum Singh got injured, he said, adding that Akash had a narrow escape.

Mishra said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV NB NB