2 children killed in wall collapse incident in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Two children were killed and another was injured after a wall collapsed in the Jaitpur Extension area of southeast Delhi on Friday evening, police officials said.

On receiving information about the incident around 6.30 pm, a police team was rushed to the spot. They got to know that three children were injured when the old wall collapsed and they have been taken to different hospital, a senior official said. Later, Alsifa Hospital informed police that an eight-year-old child was brought there but was declared dead. A five-year-old was brought dead at AIIMS, the officer said.

He added that information about the third injured child has not been received so far. However, an investigation into the wall collapse incident has been initiated, the officer added. PTI BM NSD NSD