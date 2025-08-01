2 coaches of the Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Jan Sadharan Express derailed near Kanpur

Kanpur, Aug 1(PTI) Two coaches of the Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Jan Sadharan Express derailed near the Panki area between Kanpur and Tundla on Friday, railways said.

The incident, which occurred on the busy Delhi-Howrah route, caused a major disruption to train services.

According to railway chief public relations officer Shashi Kant Tripathi, the sixth and seventh coaches from the engine came off the tracks with a loud jolt.

"The train was travelling at a low speed at the time, which averted a major tragedy," he said.

A few passengers sustained minor injuries and were given first aid at the scene, he added.

Passengers who witnessed the incident reported feeling the coaches being suddenly tilted, causing panic.

Technical teams and a medical van were immediately dispatched to the site to begin rescue and restoration operations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Dinesh Tripathi deployed a team of police force police to supervise the rescue efforts and control the crowd.

The derailment disrupted train movement on the Delhi-Howrah route, forcing the North Central Railway (NCR) to divert multiple trains.

Normal train movement is expected to resume following the completion of track clearance and a thorough safety inspection, Tripathi said.

The railways has formed a committee to investigate the cause of the derailment. PTI COR CDN VN VN