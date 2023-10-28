2 college students arrested for performing stunts on cars in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 28 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has arrested two college students and seized their three cars after an Instagram reel of youths performing stunts on cars went viral, officials said.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 53 police station and the police are conducting raids to nab the third accused, police said.

According to police, in a video circulated on social media, the drivers of two or three vehicles were seen driving carelessly at a high speed on the Golf Course Road on October 23. They were making a reel while performing stunts on the cars. One of the cars was also modified by applying a red-coloured paper.

As seen in the viral reel, the accused came in three cars on the Golf Course Road via Cyber City. After that, they made a reel by reversing the car in the wrong direction, causing traffic disruption. After the reel went viral, the Gurugram Police took cognizance and registered a case on Friday.

“We have arrested two accused identified as Sandeep Rana, a resident of Mayur Kunj and Vasu, a resident of Nawada village. Both of them are college students. They were let off on bail after they joined the investigation and all three cars used in performing the stunt were also seized.

During questioning, the accused said they made the reel to get more likes. The third accused Vishal, a resident of Bijwasan in Delhi, is still absconding... We are trying to arrest him,” said inspector Rajender Kumar. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK