2 companies of Mizo Territorial Army to be raised, recruitment will start in June

Aizawl, May 27 (PTI) Two companies of the Mizo Territorial Army (MTA) will be raised to deal with drug trafficking and other law and order-related issues in the state, said ZPM MLA Clement Lalhmingthanga, who headed a committee on the matter.

Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, Lalhmingthanga said the state government has already received the Centre's nod for the force.

The committee he led is coordinating with other agencies and searching for land to set up the MTA's offices and camps.

Lalhmingthanga, the MLA of Champhai South, said land is being identified for MTA's headquarters, and many village councils have expressed their interest in offering it.

"The central government recently approved the establishment of the Mizo Territorial Army to check drug trafficking and other law and order-related issues," he said.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma had informed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting in New Delhi on Monday that recruitment for the force will start in June, according to an official statement.

The CM also told Singh that MTA will create employment for Mizo youths, it said.

He thanked Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support to raise the Mizo Territorial Army, it added.