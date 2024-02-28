2 Cong MLAs, several workers detained while protesting in support of farmers in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 28 (PTI) Congress MLAs Ashok Chandana and C L Premi along with several party workers were detained in Bundi on Wednesday as they protested in support of farmers in Rajasthan's Bundi, officials said.

Advertisment

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesting workers and later detained the MLAs and around 100 party workers, who were later freed. However, Chandana was allegedly taken separately to the police parade ground, one of the detained party workers said.

Following a call for protest by Chandana, hundreds of party workers and MLA Premi assembled at Azad Park in Bundi on Wednesday. A heavy police force was deployed on the way to the collector's office on the Kota road to stop the protesters.

Several farmer unions are agitating to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver.

Lashing out at the BJP, Chandana accused it of doing politics on Ram and Ram temple, "provoking" religious sentiments and "spoiling" social and communal atmosphere. PTI COR MNK MNK