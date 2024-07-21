2 construction worker electrocuted to death in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Two men were killed and three injured after coming in contact with a high-tension wire during the construction of a water tank in an area under the Sarai Akil Police Station on Sunday.

Station House Officer Vineet Singh said the incident happened in Ghosia village, when some iron rods being lifted by the workers touched the electric wire above.

Pankaj, 26, and Girdhari, 29, died during treatment at a hospital, while Omveer, and two other workers are still under care, he said.

All of them hailed from Bareilly district.