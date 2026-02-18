2 contractual staff held for stealing wearable devices at AI summit

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Two contractual employees have been arrested for allegedly stealing wearable devices belonging to Bengaluru-based startup from the AI Impact Summit venue at Bharat Mandapam, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to the source, the accused have been identified as Manish Nagar and Ashish Mahariya, who were hired on a contractual basis to carry out videography work at the event.

"Duo picked up some devices from the venue, mistaking them for pen drives and believing they could be of personal use. The stolen devices -- AI wearable -- have been recovered," the source said.

The arrests came a day after an FIR was registered at Tilak Marg police station following a complaint by Dhananjay Yadav, co-founder and CEO of NeoSapien, who alleged that his AI-based wearable device had gone missing during the summit.

Police said CCTV footage from the venue was examined and technical surveillance was mounted, leading to the identification and apprehension of the two accused.

The devices have since been recovered and seized. Further investigation in the case is underway, the source added.