2 cops injured in attack by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh), Nov 3 (PTI) Two policemen were injured after Naxalites attacked them with sharp weapons at a weekly market in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Sunday morning, an official said.

The incident took place when the police were deployed on security duty at the market in Jagargunda village, he said.

A small 'action team' of Naxalites (typically comprising four-five cadres) suddenly attacked the two personnel with sharp edged weapons and then escaped, the police official said.

Other security personnel deployed there swung into action and launched a search for the attackers, he said.

Both the injured personnel, posted at Jagargunda police station, were admitted to a local hospital from where they will be shifted to Sukma for further medication, the official said. PTI COR TKP GK