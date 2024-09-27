2 cops suspended, 3 line-attached for taking BJP office-bearer to police station post argument

Mhow, Sep 27 (PTI) Two constables were suspended and three others taken off field duty for forcibly taking a local BJP office-bearer to a police station following an altercation at Mhow in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

Indore (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitika Vasal issued the suspension and line-attachment orders, he said.

"As per the orders, two constables were suspended and three other police personnel were line-attached. This was done in the matter in which a police team forcibly took the BJP Mhow mandal president Manoj Patidar to the police station following an argument," he said.

Mhow police station in-charge, Sanjay Dwivedi, said Naib Tehsildar Radhavallabh Dhakad had gone to an under construction temple in Ayodhyapuri Colony in Kodariya village on Thursday evening to maintain law and order, from where he called the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Jaidev Gorkhede along with constables Yogendra Chouhan, Krishnapal Malviya, Sukhram Girwal and Vijay Andelkar reached the site, he said.

"BJP mandal president Manoj Patidar was present at the site along with others. He had an altercation with the police team, following which the police forced Patidar to get into the police van and took him to the police station," Dwivedi said.

Chouhan and Malviya were suspended, while ASI Gorkhede and constables Girwal and Andelkar were sent to DRP Lines, Mhow, he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling Madhya Pradesh since 2003, except for a 15-month gap between 2018 and 2020 when Congress leader Kamal Nath helmed the state. PTI COR MAS NP