2 cops suspended for extortion in UP's Ballia

Ballia(UP) Nov 28 (PTI) Two police constables were suspended for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh extortion money from a man here, an official said on Thursday.

A joint case has been filed against Kaushal Sahni and Shrishilal Bind after an inquiry revealed they had illegally influenced police operations and engaged in corrupt practices, said Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir.

"The incident came to light on November 25, when Rudal Yadav of Bharouli village reported to the police that he had been forcibly brought to the Narhi police station by the two constables," the SP said.

"According to Yadav, both Sahni and Bind took him to their barracks and forced him into signing documents after demanding Rs 1 lakh," he said.

Yadav alleged that the constables further pressured him into selling his buffalo and borrowing money from a friend to meet their demand, the SP said.

Following the complaint, an inquiry was conducted by the Circle Officer, Sadar, which found both constables guilty of misconduct and gross negligence and subsequently, they were suspended, he added.

A case has been registered against them for criminal conspiracy and illegal coercion.

The Narhi police station has been previously linked to similar illegal activities. In July, the station in-charge Panne Lal was suspended in connection with an extortion case. PTI COR CDN ARD ARD