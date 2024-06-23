2 cops suspended in Agra over 'indecent behaviour' with woman trainee SI

Agra, June 23 (PTI) Two police officers in Agra were suspended over alleged “indecent behaviour” with a woman trainee sub-inspector, an official said on Sunday.

On the directions of the police commissioner, Inspector in-charge of Etmaddaula police station Durgesh Kumar Mishra and Senior Sub-Inspector Amit Prasad have been suspended with immediate effect, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Suraj Kumar Rai said, "On Saturday, a trainee woman sub-inspector gave a complaint to the police commissioner in which she levelled serious allegations against the officers.” “Etmadpur assistant police commissioner was handed over the probe in which the two officers were found guilty,” the DCP said.

"The accused officers have been suspended and further action will be taken in this case after a detailed investigation by the Etmadpur ACP is completed,'' he said. PTI COR NB